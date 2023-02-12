Ayo Olukotun: Lowering of a war horse

By Tony Iyare

EVEN as I struggle amidst deep pains, sorrow and tribulations to scribble an elegy for departed activist, public intellectual, erudite scholar, accomplished journalist and professor of Political Science, Ayodele Samuel Olukotun, I’m nudged into some hallucination whether this brilliant and highly resourceful scholar, who was a regular face at many high profile conferences, is really gone. Don’t blame me. Some persons evoke a larger than life image that I’ve found it difficult coming to the reality of their death. So it was with acclaimed activist and former President, Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Professor Festus Ikhuoria Iyayi whose tribute I only summoned the will to do five years after his passing in 2018. Olukotun was another. Though I circulated the information asking friends and associates to send tributes to a particular e-mail address, it was an uphill task finding the will to discuss him in past tense.

Olukotun’s self effacing mien belies his intimidating profile and invaluable contributions to intellection and media development in Nigeria but his deep concerns and thoughts on rebuilding our tottering nation negated his joining hordes of Nigerian intellectuals who had taken a walk abroad owing to increasing decrepit working environment in our varsities. From teaching at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, he also taught at his alma mater, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife; University of Lagos, UNILAG; Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo; Olabisi Onabanjo University, OOU; and Leads University, Ibadan. I’m wondering how LASU managed with its star-studded team when Olukotun was in the Department of Political Science with two of the world’s most published scholars: Abubakar Momoh, Said Adejumobi, Dele Seteolu and others. He was the pioneer Oba (Dr) Sikiru Kayode Adetona Professorial Chair of Governance at OOU. He was also Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Leads City University. Apart from writing a weekly column at The Punch for 12 years, Olukotun was at different times chair of Editorial Board at the Daily Times and Compass Newspapers. He was also a member of the Editorial Board at the Nigerian Tribune, Anchor, Westerner and Daily Independent newpapers.

Winner of the Diamond Award for Media Excellence, DAME, on Informed Commentary in 2013, Olukotun was a recipient of several international grants from organisations such as The Ford Foundation, Carnegie Endowment and Friedrich Ebert Foundation. He published over 60 articles and authored the “Repressive State and Resurgent Media in Nigeria” (Upsalla, Nordic African Institute, 2004), “Political Communication in Africa” (co-edited with Sharon Omotoso, Berlin Springer, 2016) and his recent edited book, “Watchdogs or Captured Media? A Study of the Role of the Media in Nigeria’s Emergent Democracy 1999-2016”. He has also co-edited, along with Professor Femi Sonaike, a book on the media mogul, Babatunde Jose, titled Jose: The Ideas Man. He edited Foreign Policy of the Babangida Government: Muritala Muhammed Times Lecture Series, among others.

Since our path crossed over 40 years ago when he gave a moving talk at a tribute session for victims of the June 7, 1981 killing of four students of the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) by the Police, he had remained a mentor, brother, friend, senior colleague and discourse partner. We later met in the Daily Times in early 1991 where he had joined the Editorial Board with acclaimed Literary Scholar, Dr Chidi Amuta, as chairman. I was also then recruited for Timesweek, a new brand that replaced the defunct Times International magazine as an assistant editor.

While I moved to Newswatch, The Post Express, National Interest and did work for The New York Times, the Paris based African Report and Choices, the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, quarterly magazine, he kept a regular tab.

When he became chair of the Editorial Board of the fledgling Compass Newspaper in 2008, he reached out for me to join the amiable team of egg heads. Professor of English and later Vice Chancellor, Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijegun, Ijebu Ode, Professor Segun Awonusi; International Relations Professor, Kayode Soremekun and Abigail Ogwezi, now professor of Mass Communication at the University of Lagos, were members. Others included a medical doctor and politician, Dr Kunle Olajide, a senior media colleague, Lade Bonuola, pioneer Editor of The Guardian, Dr Ngozi Anyaegbunam, a business and economy analyst, Chris Eyinnaya and I.

My joining the team coincided with the departure of Abayomi Ogundeji, a former Editor of the now rested Comet on Sunday to ThisDay newspaper.

With Olukotun presiding, the Editorial Board was not only a compendium of ideas, but was intellectually stimulating. He was never tired of chewing on engaging discourses which we shared from time to time. He was virtually on my neck to undertake a PhD programme. “I’ve seen your work and presentations and that of your close friend, Lanre Arogundade and can tell that both of you have trod around many interesting areas of research. You should just work on an area and deliver your PhD,” he always admonished. He related with candour. I recall him asking me to assist to work on a lecture for a high profile gathering because his itinerary was choked. When he finished delivering it, he was full of thanks that I came to his rescue at a critical period but said: “Tony, that’s your work, I cannot honestly cite it as mine”. He also turned down my plea for him to do a foreword for a forthcoming book that I had to change its scope. “I appreciate the depth of your work and cannot afford to vitiate that. I have so much on my hands to deliver now and do not wish to do a wishy washy job,” he quipped.

Olukotun was in the mold of former Zambian President, Levy Manawasa whose mother died in a public bus and he explained that his mother was like any private citizen who was not elected and could not enjoy state privileges. Riding from Ibadan to Lagos, Olukotun’s son, Tope, was once victim of a kidnapping gang that diverted their trip to Delta State. I made some frantic calls after receiving Olukotun’s distressing calls that his son was dropped off somewhere in Igbusa. I wasn’t surprised because he wasn’t that kind of father that would pamper his children with the ride of a limousine. He dined with kings but opted to live his life and kept his integrity.

When I moved to Benin City in October 2009 to work as Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to Edo State Governor, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, our relationship was further cemented with the courting of Dr Godswill Ogbogodor, his mate at Ife, who was then serving as Special Adviser on Policy and Programmes to the Governor. Ogbogodor who had previously served as Commissioner in five ministries in the old Bendel State was in the habit of sharing thoughts on Olukotun in Yoruba. “Se oti gbo lati ore wa,” he would usually say.

As I shared news of his passing on January 4th which I stumbled on on Daily Times Alumni platform to friends, colleagues and associates and some media platforms, I was moved to tears with the sudden gloom that flowed from the renditions to his death.