By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Several people narrowly escaped death on Wednesday, when a MACK containerized truck with an unknown registration number carrying 40 feet container fell on a TATA commercial bus with registration number JJJ 550XX at Terminal three under Oshodi Bridge, Lagos.

Recall that this followed recent truck accidents at Ojuelegba and Ikotun areas of the state which claimed lives of innocent citizens, leaving scores of people injured. It also happened at Abule-Egba Road, and Odoyalaro (Maryland) Bridge which fortunately were without casualties.

Permanent Secretary of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osayintolu, who confirmed the accident said there was no casuality recorded in the accident.

According to an eyewitness, the accident occurred at about 6pm as pedestrians scampered to safety.

It was gathered that the accident was as a result of brake failure. The incident led to traffic gridlock around the axis.

“Upon arrival of the agency’s response team at the scene of incident, it was discovered that a MACK containerized truck with an unknown registration number carrying 40fts container and a TATA bus with registration number JJJ 550XX were involved in an accident at the above mentioned location.

“Further investigation gathered by the agency’s LRT revealed that the truck lost control due to mechanical fault (brake failure) before fallen on the stationary TATA bus.

“No life was lost nor injuries recorded. The agency’s LRT, alongside Lagos Sttae Traffic emergency Management Agency, LASTMA crew and Nigeria Police, are responders present at the scene of incident,” Oke-Osamyiotolu stated.

The agency subsequently, through the use of heavy duty equipment (Goliath) recovered the fallen container and truck from the road.