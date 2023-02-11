Attacks on Peter Obi’s supporters in Lagos reprehensible – Police

The Lagos State Police Command on Saturday confirmed attacks on some supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

According to reports, the supporters coming from Jakande, Ajah axis of the state to the venue of the rally at Tafa Balewa Square on Lagos Island were attacked by some thugs.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos, Benjamin Hundeyin while confirming the attacks said it was reprehensible, saying it will be investigated.

The Lagos State Command spokesperson revealed this via his verified Twitter handle, @BenHundeyin.

“Jakande Ward Chairman of the Labour Party commendably reported an attack on his party members at Ilasan Division. Four injured persons have been given medical attention. DPO Ilasan has commenced preliminary investigations while SCID is to fully take over investigations,” he said in a tweet.

“The injured and other witnesses are assisting the Police with relevant information that would aid the apprehension and prosecution of the attackers.

“This attack is reprehensible! It is verifiable that the Command had stationed, since yesterday, patrol vehicles and officers at the Tafawa Balewa Square venue of today’s rally. We had already secured the venue to prevent any breakdown of law and order.