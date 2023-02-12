Attacks on Okowa’s convoy, Atiku, Obi, Makinde, others fuel election violence fears

• Three policemen attached to Delta gov killed

•41 incidents recorded in 3 months

• Security experts say growing violence may affect the credibility of polls

By Nnamdi Ojiego, John Alechenu, Omeiza Ajayi & Dickson Omobola

Less than two weeks before the presidential and National Assembly elections, no fewer than 41 attacks have been recorded on Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, facilities and politically exposed persons including presidential candidates.

In the incidents, which have increased fears about the likely conduct of the polls, President Muhammadu Buhari, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Mr Peter Obi of Labour Party, LP, and Governor Seyi Makinde were not spared.

Apart from these highly exposed persons, some politicians have also been targets of the attacks, with some losing their lives in the process.

The situation, which has sent a wrong signal across the country, is already spreading fears that the exercise may be marred by violence.

Findings by Sunday Vanguard showed that the incidents happened in less than three months across the country.

Attacks

A breakdown indicated that 11 INEC offices were attacked, leading to the destruction of property including election materials.

The figures represent confirmed cases by the police and eyewitnesses’ accounts eventually reported by the media.

The highest number of attacks on INEC offices was recorded in Imo while Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, Ogun and Osun states respectively witnessed one incident each.

As things stand, there are worries that should the trend continue, the credibility of the elections would be threatened as many people may not be able to cast their vote.

Security experts and party leaders identified what they described as the inability of the Federal Government to stem the development, as being responsible for the surge in such attacks.

According to them, non-state actors have taken advantage of poor security presence to continue their reign of terror on INEC offices and other targets.

Consequently, the government was urged to ensure that further attacks on the electoral umpire’s facilities and politicians do not occur again to ensure violence-free elections.

Their fears are not out of place as INEC had also expressed similar concerns.

The electoral body had, in December 2022, expressed fears that further attacks on its facilities could affect the conduct of the general elections.

Systematic

National Commissioner and Chairman of, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, stated this at a workshop on political violence and election security organised by the National Defence College in Abuja.

According to him, the attacks recorded in 2022 were systematic and coordinated to derail lNEC from conducting free, fair, credible and transparent elections.

However, speaking to Sunday Vanguard, Founder/CEO of Bulwark Intelligence Solutions, Tanwa Ashiru, said the attacks signify early warning signs that some INEC locations and polling units would likely be attacked because they are soft targets with minimal layers of protection.

Ashiru, a U.S Air Force veteran with over 14 years of experience in Intelligence Analysis, said the intent of those carrying out the attacks was to prevent INEC’s ability to distribute election materials and conduct free and fair elections across some parts of the country.

She said: “Clearly political thugs are the perpetrators. Their intent is to prevent INEC’s ability to distribute election materials and conduct free and fair elections across some parts of the country. These attacks are a threat to the polls. First, they signify early warning signs that some INEC locations and polling units will likely be attacked because they are soft targets with minimal layers of protection.

“Secondly, some citizens might be unable to vote because INEC materials might be unavailable due to their destruction in these constant attacks. Security agencies know that INEC assets are direct targets in this season, thus they should deploy more personnel to ensure that the commission’s assets are reinforced with additional layers of protection.

“Also, INEC should try to utilize cameras and other surveillance equipment which can assist in the investigation and suspect identification, post-attack. These could include the use of cameras in vehicles, on their premises and even body cameras on certain personnel.”

Threat

On his part, renowned security expert and MD/CEO of Abokus Integrated Security, Sam Otoboeze, described the attacks as the handiwork of paid hirelings.

“Attacks on INEC facilities and individuals are simply the handiwork of saboteurs, who are paid to do so. It is the handiwork of those who benefit from the multifaceted problems facing the country. The blame, therefore, goes to the selfish Nigerians, who do not wish Nigeria well, whoever they are, and for whatever reasons they may have”, Otoboeze said.

He added that the incessant attacks should be seen by Nigerians as an opportunity to demonstrate the strength and rescue Nigeria.

“Of course, the attacks pose a threat to free and fair elections. It may significantly lead to voter apathy. It should rather be an opportunity for Nigerians to demonstrate the willpower, which is very imperative to rescue Nigeria,” he added.

Isolated

Meanwhile, the Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has attributed the wave of attacks to the activities of non-state actors, saying they would not have any negative impact on the forthcoming general elections.

Minister of State, Labour and Employment and Chief Spokesperson of the council, Mr Festus Keyamo, said: “These attacks have been happening before the present electoral process began and they were carried out presumably by non-state actors. They are not politicians but they are people who say they don’t believe in Nigeria.

“They are the ones causing crises in a certain part of the country and it has nothing to do with politics. We have seen videos of them burning the cars of politicians and killing people in broad daylight. So, people shouldn’t mix it up, but it is up to Nigerians to speak up and condemn it, instead of leaving it for the law enforcement agents alone.

“These attacks will not affect the overall outcome and credibility of the results because they are very isolated, but it would be better to have every single part of this country involved in the electoral process.’’

Police

Similarly, National Publicity Secretary of Youth Progressive Party, YPP, Mr. Ayodele Adio, told Sunday Vanguard that the attacks could be brought to the barest minimum if the police do their job.

He said: “The spate of violence hasn’t scaled up to the point where it has become a national emergency, meaning it can be dealt with by the police. So what we must do and what we are doing is to call on the Inspector General of Police to give us internal security and to ensure that his men do their job.

“They are well-equipped to deal with miscreants who want to scuttle the peace that we are currently enjoying in our country. We think that if the police do their job of ensuring internal security, we believe that the pockets of violence that are being reported across the country now will be brought to the barest minimum.”

Enemies of Nigeria

Also speaking on the matter, Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign, urged security services to rise to the occasion by nipping incessant attacks in the bud.

It said enemies of Nigeria and anti-democratic forces were behind attacks on INEC facilities across the country with the sole aim of frustrating the move to vote out APC.

The spokesperson for the campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this in a telephone interview with Sunday Vanguard.

He said: “Our appeal is to all Nigerians, especially our security forces to rally round to make sure anti-democratic forces do not succeed in frustrating our collective march towards liberating Nigeria from the shackles of the incompetent All Progressives Congress and all it represents.

“The Atiku-Okowa Campaign believes a Nigeria which works for all of us is possible that is why our principal, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Dr. Ifianyi Okowa, have been going around Nigeria holding issue-based campaigns with details of how they intend to rescue Nigeria.

“We condemn attacks on INEC facilities in the strongest possible terms and appeal to Nigerians to assist relevant security services with useful information to arrest the situation.

“We also urge Nigerians to protect their Permanent Voters Cards because in less than three weeks it will be time to vote for Atiku Abubakar as Nigeria’s next President to end the misery brought upon our country by the APC. “

Attacks on individuals and INEC facilities from November 2022 to date

November 9

No fewer than 74 persons were hospitalised while 100 vehicles were destroyed when thugs attacked Atiku’s convoy in Maiduguri.

November 10

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, said 904 ballot boxes, 29 voting cubicles, 30 megaphones, 57 election bags, 8 electric power generators and 65,699 uncollected Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, were destroyed by unidentified persons in Abeokuta South Local Government Area.

It reported that its office in Ede South Local Government Area, Osun State, was attacked.

November 29

Labour Party, LP, Women Leader, Mrs. Victoria Chintex, was gruesomely murdered by some unidentified gunmen.

December 1

INEC office in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State was vandalised and partially set ablaze by some unknown persons.

December 3

Hoodlums attacked an LP rally in the Lakowe area of Lekki, Lagos State.

December 4

INEC office in Oru West Local Government Area of Imo State was attacked at about 4.00 am, which affected the conference room where office furniture and fittings were destroyed.

December 8

Suspected political thugs invaded the residence of the chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, Senator Lee Maeba, in GRA, Phase 3 axis of Port Harcourt.

December 10

LP Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, confirmed that armed men suspected to be political thugs attacked the LP Campaign Council Women leader in Kebbi State.

December 12

Gunmen attacked the office of the INEC in Owerri, Imo State. The gunmen were said to have thrown an improvised explosive device into the facility, which destroyed several offices and vehicles parked on the premises.

Suspected thugs set ablaze the campaign office of Mr. Mohammed Barde, governorship candidate of the PDP in Gombe State.

December 16

Unidentified gunmen allegedly killed an LP candidate in Onuimo Local Government Area State Constituency in Imo, Mr. Christopher Elehu.

December 20

INEC office in Isu Local Government Area office was attacked and vandalised.

December 28

A grassroots mobiliser of the PDP, Mr. Mudasiru Baraka, who hailed from Ward 4 Tengba, Oyo East Local Government Area was killed.

January 7, 2023

Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Army, Mr. Tajudeen Adefisoye, said suspected PDP thugs attacked his convoy and injured his supporters in Idanre, Ondo State.

January 8

Unknown gunmen reportedly attacked APC campaign office in Osun State.

January 11

PDP in Ondo State expressed concerns over an alleged attack on some of its members in the Idanre area.

January 14

One person was killed while houses and vehicles were set ablaze when gunmen attacked the home of a spokesperson for the Conference of United Political Parties, CUPP, Comrade Ikenga Ugochinyere.

Gunmen numbering about 20 stormed the INEC office at Ahiazu Local Government headquarters, Imo State in two sport utility vehicles, SUVs, killed one and chanted ‘no election in Biafra land’.

January 15

INEC office in Enugu South Local Government Area was attacked by unknown gunmen. The security gatehouse was razed, one policeman was killed, and another was injured.

January 20

Campaign billboards of Rabiu Kwankwaso and Attom Magira Tom of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, were destroyed in strategic locations across Maiduguri Metropolis and other major communities.

January 23

Gunmen beheaded Ideato North Local Government Chairman, Christopher Ohizu, after collecting N6 million ransom in Imo State. The victim was abducted alongside two others by gunmen who set his residence ablaze.

Political thugs attacked APC campaign motorcade in Zamfara State. They destroyed the state radio Outside Broadcast, OB, van, and state radio chairman’s vehicle.

January 24

The candidate of the LP, Mr. Peter Obi was attacked by hoodlums when he was on his way to the airport after a rally in Katsina State.

Thugs also threw stones outside the stadium which damaged several vehicles in his convoy including that of its official stage crew.

Hoodlums who attempted to attack PDP campaign Director-General in Ebonyi State, Chief Austin Edeze, were repelled by vigilant security operatives.

January 25

At least one person was reported dead and several others injured as unknown gunmen attacked a campaign rally of the PDP in Enugu State.

A popular High Life musician in Ebonyi State, Mr. Kelvin Ibinabo, was hospitalized after he was allegedly beaten by an aide to Governor David Umahi for failing to sing the APC candidate’s campaign song.

Two people were reported killed and many others injured in a clash between supporters of APC and PDP in Ikire, Osun State.

January 27

Suspected hoodlums were said to have fired guns and destroyed some of the campaign vehicles of the PDP governorship candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran’s convoy in Surulere, Lagos State.

February 1

One was killed as gunmen bombed INEC office and police facility in Ojoto, Idemili South Local Government of Anambra State.

APC members were attacked at a rally in Opobo area of Rivers State, with a member of the party kidnapped and later released.

Lawmaker representing Ekiti Central senatorial district of Ekiti State, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele alleged that hoodlums attacked his campaign train in Ikoro-Ekiti, Ijero Local Government Area.

February 2

Two persons were shot at Bauchi APC rally. One of them died after they were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Azare, Bauchi State.

Vehicles were destroyed as hoodlums reportedly attacked Governor Seyi Makinde’s convoy in Igangan, Ibarapa Local Government Area of Oyo State.

January 19

More than five persons were injured when suspected political thugs attacked the venue of APC rally, shooting and bombing the area in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area.

February 3

Gunmen ambushed the convoy of a former Secretary to Ebonyi State Government and APGA governorship candidate in the state, Prof Benard Odoh, at Okpoto in Ishielu local government area.

February 6

Suspected hoodlums attacked the venue of the governorship rally of All Progressives Congress in Omuma Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The attackers destroyed canopies, stole phones and generators, including the vehicle of Onyekachi Ojiegbe, the leader of APC in Omuma.

February 10

Gunmen ambushed the convoy of Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, in Anambra, killing three policemen

February 10

Director-General of PDP Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, said there was an attempt to assassinate him in Port Harcourt.

He said gunmen dressed in police uniform opened fire on his vehicle, a bullet proof Toyota Land Cruiser, at Rainbow Town in Port Harcourt where he went to inspect the venue of a proposed presidential rally of the party.