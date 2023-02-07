Attack on Okowa: Deltans say no to Pa Clark – Eshanekpe, Mayor of Urhoboland

.

The Mayor of Urhoboland and an ex-militant leader, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro, has commended the call by an elder statesman Edwin Clark over his letter to the Delta State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, bordering on probity and accountability over accrued derivation funds to the state federation account, however, stating that in as much as the call was a good one, Chief Clark should also go to equity with clean hands.

Akpodoro, a Niger Delta activist and renowned youth leader of Urhoboland alleged in Abuja, Tuesday that Pa Clark has an established model of targeting successive governments in Delta State in particular and Niger Delta region in general.

According to Akpodoro, who doubles as the National Coordinator of the National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A, said “Chief Clark has no history of standing by the side of the “masses of our people”, noting that the only investment the Ijaw leader brought to the state is an elitist university that charges its tuition in millions higher and above the reach of the ‘common man’ wondering why at his age he chose to take hypocrisy beyond common sense stressing that, Deltans are comfortable with Dr Okowa’s administration.

“His agitations have never been for the good of the masses but for himself alone, not even the Ijaw nation.

Akpodoro sought to know the source of the fund with which the elder statesman established the E.K. Clark University, Kiagbodo, Delta State, maintaining that the people of Delta State have suffered what he called a conspiracy of political elites stressing further that, no amount of subterfuge can make Deltans believe that Chief Clark is innocent of what he is accusing successive governments in the state.

“A time was when in the life of the 8-year-tenure of the Okowa’s administration, Pa Clark hailed and praised the same government that he is now attacking. At what point did he realise that this government should account for accrued derivation funds? Same thing he did to Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan when their relationship became soured and now he is raising the morality flag even when it’s obvious that he is covertly an integral part of what is happening in the state – good or bad.

“We know the old man needs attention and that’s what he is seeking with his Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, an organisation purportedly representing regional interest built around one man’s interest? How can such an organisation be respected?

“Baba Clark and PANDEF should allow for a peaceful transition to another administration in the state because Senator Okowa has done his best, for which we Deltans are very grateful as we yearn for Hon. Sheriff Oborevwhori, to build on the success of our roadmaster.

“Dr Okowa has disappointed naysayers, who do not see anything good in government except it panders to their whims and caprices. To the naysayers, good governance, human growth, and development… is defined by how much they are patronised by the administration even though quality service delivery to the people takes the backstage. This is why, in the judgement of PANDEF and its emperor, Governor Okowa must be crucified. We say no to this, Okowa must be commended for the administration of the thus far,” he stated.