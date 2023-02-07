Atiku’s support for naira deadline, mischief to thwart democracy, cause hardship — Ganduje

Ganduje

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje had stated that the support of the new cash policy by the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar lays bare the grand complicity between the opposition and the leadership of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to deliberately thwart the nation’s hard-earned democracy by imposing harsh policies calculated to weaken the masses.

This is contained in a statement issued early morning on Tuesday by the Kano state government through its commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba.

The statement further laments that elements of the annulled June 12, 1992, presidential election are regrouping and dangerously masquerading in the prevailing crisis generated by the cash policy to scuttle the nation’s hard-earned democracy.

He said the group’s latest attempt at that was camouflaging in unknown political parties through the use of legal instruments to further impose an unfeasible cash policy that is taking its toll on the masses in the country.

Reacting to an interim injunction issued by a federal high court in Abuja, stopping the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from extending the 10-day deadline set for the currency swap, the governor noted that the unknown political parties are also allegedly colluding with the main opposition party, the PDP to execute this fiendish scheme.

“It was unfortunate that the CBN and it’s collaborators are insisting unnecessarily on the imposition of an unreasonable time frame for the old naira notes to cease to be legal tender, in total refutation of the obvious national dearth in the necessary technological infrastructure for the process.”

“Ganduje further stated that the rigid insistence on the implementation of these harsh, inhuman and insensitive cash policies to a point of neglecting their widespread rejection by the vast majority of Nigerians including the National Assembly and all state governors, is an ominous agenda for the undermining of the nation and consequent scurrying of a smooth transition to a freely and fairly elected successive administration.”