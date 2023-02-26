Atiku’s Collation Agent slumps, dies in Benue as anxiety mounts

.

..APC wins in two LGAs released by INEC

…result awaited, elections still ongoing in 75 Polling Units

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Ward Collation Agent of the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state, Mr Eunoch Atsehe, has reportedly slumped and died.

Mr Atsehe was said to have died on Sunday morning while performing his duty at the Collation Centre in Katsina-Ala.

He was said to have been rushed to a public hospital in the town where he was certified dead by the Doctors.

The late Atsehe hailed from Mbacher Council Ward, Shitile, Katsina-Ala LGA.

His Uncle, a former Commissioner in Benue State, Mr. Terfa Ihindan confirmed the development.

Meanwhile there is mounting anxiety in the state over the anticipated outcome of the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Though official results from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, are still being awaited the results being bandied on social media have contributed in small measure to the growing tension across the state.

The INEC has so far released the Presidential results from Buruku and Tarka LGAs with All Progressives Congress, APC, taking the lead in both LGAs.

The Collation Officer, Prof. Faruk Kuta who announced the results from the two LGAs Sunday hinted that results from 75 polling units where election were being conducted were being awaited.

The results from two LGAs indicated that in Tarka LGA, APC polled13, 640, Labour Party scored 2,038, PDP 2,642 and NNPP 37.

In Buruku LGA, APC garnered 20,248

Labour Party, 13,466, PDP scored 6,909 while NNPP poled 240 votes.