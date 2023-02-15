Atiku’ll turn Nigeria from consumption to production economy – Reno Omokri

…says Atiku has built successes all over Nigeria

If you start from the letter A to the letter Z, Waziri Atiku’s Priam group of companies probably produces goods or services corresponding with almost all letters of the alphabet. And they do so with Nigerian workers, using Nigerian capital. That is dedication to Nigeria’s economy. It also reflects the movement from consumption to production.

Conversely, if you take all letters from A to Z, Peter Obi definitely imports several products corresponding with each alphabet. That is a reflection of inordinate consumption. And as long as we import what can be produced in Nigeria, simply because it is cheaper, we will never be a prosumer nation.

Bola Tinubu on the other hand is stupendously wealthy. However, there is no production or importation tied to his riches. His is a classic case of wealth without enterprise. A symbol of the rent economy that has brought Nigeria’s economy to her present sorry state.

If you truly want Nigeria to move from consumption to production, and if you want an end to the unproductive rent economy of our elite, then there is only one choice on the ballot.

Vote Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party on Election Day, Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.”

Similarly, in his 124th series, Omokri said Atiku has always been a pro-made in Nigeria and that he has brought and continue to empower Nigerians while greatly supporting the development of the country through various investments.

According to him, Atiku has built people, institutions, parties, successful businesses and many more in Nigeria, a fit he said that other candidates cannot boast of.

He urged Nigerians to vote in Atiku as the next president because, according to him, Atiku is the best choice Nigerians will make.

“Day 124 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku:

He has built people all over Nigeria

He has built institutions nationally and globally

He has built political parties from the ground up

He has built successful businesses all over Nigeria

He has built North-South unity

He has built Christian-Muslim peaceful coexistence

He has built Nigeria’s image on the world stage

And most importantly, because he will build you and your family and friends with his detailed plan, ‘My Covenant With Nigerians.’

Tinubu wants to continue building where Buhari stopped. Buhari stopped at 136 multidimensionally poor Nigerians. God forbid! We need a fresh start.

Peter Obi wants to build castles in the air. Anything built on nothing cannot stand.

Only Waziri Atiku Abubakar wants to build Nigeria with Nigerians for Nigeria. No other Presidential candidate is a builder like Waziri.

So, if you want a leader who is patriotic minded, and who believes in the corporate existence of Nigeria as one indivisible nation, and in the supremacy of our Constitution, then please vote for Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party on Election Day, Saturday, February 25, 2023.