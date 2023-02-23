Atiku Youth Wing tasks INEC, Young Nigerians on credible elections

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Ahead of the forthcoming general elections, which is scheduled to commence this Saturday – 25th February, with the Presidential and National Assembly elections, the Atiku Youth Wing has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to remain focused on delivering credible elections.

The group also asked young Nigerians to shun all actions that may scuttle the electoral process; rather remain resolute to cast their votes, defend and ensure that their votes count, while remaining focused on ensuring the conduct of credible elections.

The Director General of the Atiku Youth Wing, Comrade Odih Rowland, who made this known recently in Abuja said where he noted that there are several distractions in Nigeria today especially with the obvious cash crunch which has affected young Nigerians the most, and might affect their plans for logistics during the elections.

Odih called on INEC and the youth not to allow themselves to be used by desperate politicians who may want to subvert the electoral process by scouting for young people who will be used as political thugs to perpetuate violence in many voting areas, insisting that they should instead wait at their polling units to ensure that their votes are counted and properly captured by the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

He said we want to use this opportunity to call on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to remain neutral and focused on delivering credible, free and fair elections that would be acceptable to all parties involved, especially now that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have intervened in the shortage of cash for the discharge of the elections.

Odih noted that the Presidential Campaign Council of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is satisfied with the success of their campaigns across the country, especially their ability to sensitize the youth across the country towards ensuring the victory of the PDP come Saturday 25th February, 2023. We also call on the electorates to appreciate the manifesto of our Presidential Candidate – His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, which proposes a better Nigeria by voting en mass for him on Saturday.