Atiku won’t experiment with Nigeria – Wife

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Wife of former Vice President and Peoples Democratic party PDP presidential Candidate, Hajia Titi Abubukar has asserted that her husband , Alhaji Atiku Abubakar won’t experiment with Nigeria because he is a man with loads of experience.

While also accusing the APC of turning young boys into Yahoo yahoo boys and girls to prostitutes because of lack of jobs and incessant strike.

Hajia Titi Abubakar who spoke in Calabar during a Town Hall meeting with stakeholders urged women to use their PVC to vote out the cancer that has been bedeviling Nigeria.

Her words :” We must vote in the right direction this time. PVC is the only weapon that we can use to vote out this cancer that is bedeviling Nigeria.

“Nigerians are suffering , gnashing their teeth,.Atiku will change this narrative, Our girl have become prostitute, boys have turned into yahoo yahoo boys, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will end the suffering in Nigeria .

” It is so bad that people can’t even afford matches especially in rural areas , the hardship is too much , but I know with my husband , businesses that were dead will be revived.

“My husband won’t experiment with Nigeria, he wants to rediscover , rejig and change Nigeria once you vote him as president, be rest assured there better days will be back again ,”she said.