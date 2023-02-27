Atiku wins 20 LGs in Osun, Tinubu wins 10

The PDP, Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar won the presidential election in Osun State.

Atiku, according to result collated and announced at the INEC office in Osogbo, won in 20 of the 30 local councils of the state.

His closest rival, Bola Tinubu, won in 10 local councils.

Atiku won in Boluwaduro, Ifedayo, Ila, Odo-Otin, Irepodun, Orolu, Ede-North, Ede-South, Ife-South, Ife-North, Ola-Oluwa, and Ayedire local government council areas.

Other local government areas, where the PDP candidate won, include Obokun, Oriade, Atakumosa-East, Atakumosa-West, Ifelodun, Egbedore, Ilesa-East and Ilesa-West.

Meanwhile, the 10 local government areas won by Bola Tinubu include Osogbo, Olorunda, Ife-Central, Ife-East and Iwo.

Other local governments include Irewole, Isokan, Ayedaade, Ejigbo and Boripe local government council areas.

Announcing the total figure polled by the candidates, the State Returning Officer, Professor Tolulope Ogunsola disclosed that Atiku Abubakar scored 354,366 votes while Tinubu polled 343,945 votes.

Labour Party’s Peter Obi came third with 23,283 votes while Rabiu Kwankwaso of NNPP was fourth with 713 votes.

She also disclosed that of the 1,954,800 registered as voters, 759,362 were accredited adding that out of 756,744 votes cast, 733,203 were valid and 23,541 were rejected votes.