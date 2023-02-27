Atiku wins 2 of 3 LGs announced in Taraba

.

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has won two of the three LGAs announced by the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, in Taraba State.

In Yorro LGA PDP polled 9775, while Labour Party came second with 5027 votes.

The All Progressive Congress, APC, polled 3401 while New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso also polled 327.

In Gashaka LGA, PDP polled 5272 to win while APC came second with 4239 votes. LP polled 2453 while NNPP had 318 votes.

In Donga LGA, LP won with 11793 votes while APC came second with 10953. PDP polled 5582 and NNPP had 286 votes.

Below is a breakdown of the results of the 3 LGAs announced so far

Yorro LGA

APC: 3401

LP:5027

NNPP:327

PDP: 9775

Gashaka LGA

APC:4239

LP 2453

NNPP:318

PDP: 5272

Donga LGA

APC:10953

LP:11793

PDP 5582

NNPP:286