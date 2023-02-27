Atiku wins 2 of 3 LGs announced in Taraba

.
The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has won two of the three LGAs announced by the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, in Taraba State.
Below is a breakdown of the results of the 3 LGAs announced so far
Yorro LGA
APC: 3401
LP:5027
NNPP:327
PDP: 9775
Gashaka LGA
APC:4239
LP 2453
NNPP:318
PDP: 5272
Donga LGA
APC:10953
LP:11793
PDP 5582
NNPP:286
