Atiku wins 18LGs, Tinubu wins 3, Obi wins 2 in Akwa Ibom

.

.. remaining LGS results to be announced Monday

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has won a total of 18 out of 23 local government results announced Sunday night by Returning Officers at the INEC State collation centre, Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo.

Akwa Ibom State is made up of 31 local government areas.

In ONNA LGA (governor Udom’s hometown) the PDP won with 8,741 votes. LP scored a total of 4745 votes, APC scored 1396 votes and NNPP scored 157 votes.

In EASTERN OBOLO LGA: PDP scored a total of 2345 to win the LGA, followed by APC with a total of 1674 votes, while LP polled a total of 1345 votes and NNPP 25 votes.

Also in OKOBO LGA ; The PDP won with a total of 5273 votes, followed by APC which scored 3168, while LP scored 2490, NNPP- 172 and YPP- 914

IN ITU LGA – the PDP presidential candidate won in Itu LGA with 7276 votes while LP polled a total of 6001votes, APC scored 4134 votes, YPP- 2439 votes and NNPP scored a total of 991 votes.

For ESIT EKET LGA, the PDP scored a total of 4484 votes while scored APC 3819 votes;

LP scored 2555, NNPP scored 79 votes and YPP scored 279 votes.

In Ibeno LGA the PDP won in Ibeno presidential election with a total of 3246 votes, LP scored 2403 votes, APC polled a total of 878, while NNPP and YPP scored 47 and 424 votes respectively.

Also, the PDP won INI LGA by scoring 7740 votes, while APC scored 3943 votes,

LP-2894 votes and NNPP- 76 votes.

The PDP also won in Nsit Atai with a total of 8371 votes, APC scored 2853 votes, while LP polled a total of 1067 votes and NNPP 305 votes.

Again PDP also won in Oron by scoring 3295 votes, LP- 3033 votes, APC-2443votes and

NNPC 59 votes.

In ETINAN LGA PDP scored a total of 10455 votes, followed by APC which scored 4505 votes, and then LP with 4180 votes.

In the same vein in NSIT UBIUM LGA PDP won with a huge score of 11308 Votes, while APC polled a total of 2792 votes and LP scored a total of 2329, while NNPP and YPP scored 279 and 427 respectively.

For NSIT IBOM LGA the PDP also polled a total of 8176 votes to defeat APC, LP and NNPP which scored 5975; 2215 and 128 respectively.

For MKPAT ENIN LGA, also the PDP presidential candidate won with a total of 9441, followed by LP which scored 4105 votes, APC scored 2152 votes and NNPP scored 187 votes.

Again the PDP won in IBESIKPO ASUTAN LGA with a total of 9326 votes, APC 6480 votes,

LP- 3698 votes and NNPP 345 votes.

In MBO LGA the PDP won by scoring 3922 votes, APC scored 3204 votes, LP polled 1456 votes and NNPP scored-56 votes.

In IKONO LGA the PDP also won by polling

6731 votes, APC- 6622votes and LP- 5198, votes and Also in UDUNG UKO LGA the PDP won with a total of PDP- 2701votes, while

APC and LP scored 1555, and 1068 respectively.

Again in URUAN LGA PDP won with a total of-9327 votes while the APC scored 5287 and

LP- 3024 votes.

Also in Obot Akara LGA the PDP won with

8029 votes, APC scored 4477votes while

LP scored 2542.

However, the Labour Party won in two local government areas including Uyo, the State capital with a total of 27, 534 votes, while the PDP polled a total of 12245, the APC scored 7769, and NNPP scored 1044.

The LP also won in Ibiono Ibom LGA with a total score of 7752, followed by the PDP which scored 5274, the APC scored 3407 and NNPP- 997.

On its part, the second major visible political party in the State, the APC won in no fewer than three LGA namely Etim Ekpo, Ika and Urueoffong/Oruko

In Etim Ekpo LGA, the APC won with a total of 5182 votes, followed by PDP which polled 4733 votes, LP 1711 votes, NNPP- 40 votes and YPP- 278 votes.

In Urueoffong/Oruko the APC won with- 3697 votes, while PDP- polled 3419 votes and

LP- 2010 votes.

Also in IKA LGA the APC polled a total of- 5511, the PDP- 3750 votes and the LP- 1054 votes.

According to INEC, the remaining LGAs presidential results would be announced on Monday when the Returning Officers and Electoral Officers arrive at the collation centre in Uyo.