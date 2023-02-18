Atiku will win 2023 presidential poll, succeed Buhari- PDP New Generation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP New Generation, a leading youth-based pressure group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed optimism that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, will be elected the next president of Nigeria in seven days’ time when Nigerians go to the polls and sworn in as President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.

According to Hauwa Atiku-Uwais, Chairperson, PDP New Generation Strategic Committee, the optimism is based on the wide acceptance of the party’s candidate across the country during the campaign process.

Atiku-Uwais made this known during the grand finale of the PDP’s campaign at the Mahmud Ribadu Square in Yola, the Adamawa State Capital on Saturday.

“With what we have seen in over 35 States’ Rallies and today in Yola. I can assure you that PDP will form the next Federal Government.”

“The APC is confused. They are connected to their failures that they can’t present themselves again” she said.

So far, the PDP has run an intense campaign across 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), governors, National Assembly, And National Executive Committee (NEC), among others, attended the mega rally in Yola.