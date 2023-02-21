Atiku will defeat you any day, any time, Tinubu told

… Says postponing election will not halt APC candidate’s defeat

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization counsels the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign to end its furtive scouting for the postponement of the February 25 presidential election as Nigerians are ready to go to the polls, on Saturday, to vote in Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Our Campaign and, of course, the generality of Nigerians reject the pressure from the jittery and deflated Tinubu/Shettima Campaign for the postponement of the election.

We hold that the demand for postponement by the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign is a ploy to further create confusion and derail the electoral process having become terrified by the looming devastating defeat that awaits Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) at the polls.

The Atiku Campaign reminds the Tinubu Campaign of how its chief campaigner, a hate-inclined governor of a prominent North West State was said to have been humiliated at the last Council of State meeting where he reportedly went to push a failed memo for the postponement of the election for some few weeks.

Our campaign has also been reliably informed that this APC governor is demanding the postponement because the APC Candidate, Tinubu, cannot by any measure win election, given his overwhelming rejection by Nigerians.

It is pathetic that after its defeat at the Council of State meeting, the Tinubu Campaign is still perching around media platforms and seeking for the postponement of the elections.

It is imperative to note that having been stunned by the rejection at the meeting, the Tinubu Campaign had resorted to inciting violence, making wild, unfounded and reckless accusations, posting incendiary remarks, attacking prominent Nigerians, blackmailing and seeking to compromise our democracy institutions in order to heat up the polity and make it appear unconducive for elections to hold on February 25, 2023.

The Tinubu/Shettima Campaign must accept the reality that the train has already left the station and Nigerians have since made up their minds to elect Atiku Abubakar as next President.

The firm decision by Nigerians to elect Atiku on February 25 cannot be swayed by the shenanigans of the APC and Tinubu Campaign.

Our Campaign however charges Nigerians to remain at alert and united as they get ready to come out enmasse and vote for the PDP at the Saturday, February 25, 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections.