Atiku urges INEC to remain firm, resist pressure



By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Director, Strategic Communications for the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Dele Momodu, has on behalf of the council urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to resist the undue pressure being mounted on it by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to subvert the will of Nigerians as freely expressed on Saturday.

Momodu made the appeal at an ongoing media briefing in Abuja.

The Atiku Campaign commended INEC for holding its own so far.

It noted that the APC has been fatally wounded in the North-West and North-East as well as the South-East as such, there was no way the APC can make up the numbers to claim victory.

He explained that available results shows that the PDP is doing well except in the South-East where the Labour Party is making a clear sweep.

According to him, it is only the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who has crossed the threshold of getting 25 percent of the votes in 25 states across geo-political zones and remains confident of victory.