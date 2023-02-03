Atiku to INEC: Don’t use MC Oluomo’s LPMC to distribute electoral materials  

By John Alechenu

THE presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, against using the Lagos State Parks Management Committee, LPMC, led by Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, to distribute sensitive electoral materials and transport election officials on Election Day.

Atiku, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communications, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, noted that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State had banned the operations of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, in Lagos, because the national leadership of the union suspended MC Oluomo.

He recalled that the National Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, held a meeting with the leadership of the NURTW; Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN, with the agreement that they would transport election officials and ballot papers to polling units on election day.

Shaibu said: “Unfortunately, in Lagos State, there is no NURTW or RTEAN, as they have been proscribed by Governor Sanwo-Olu.

“Lagos is now operating a parks management committee led by MC Oluomo, who is a member of the Presidential Campaign Council. On October 9, 2022, he and his members held a march for Tinubu in several parts of Lagos State.

“To preserve the sanctity of this election and ensure that there is no room for electoral malpractice, INEC must ensure that MC Oluomo is not allowed access to ballot papers. INEC should not make use of the state’s park committee.

“Rather, the commission should reach out to the national leadership of the NURTW and or engage the services of any logistic company for the purpose of distributing sensitive electoral materials in Lagos State.”