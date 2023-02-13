Atiku to Cross River: Continue being loyal to PDP to benefit after I become president

By Nwafor Sunday

The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has urged the people of Cross River to be loyal to the party, noting that the state would benefit if he emerges winner in the forthcoming election.

“Continue to be loyal and PDP will continue to be loyal and beneficial to you”, former vice president said during the party’s rally in Cross River.

While giving reasons he should be voted for, Atiku said he would restructure the country for Nigerian’s benefit.

On restructuring, Atiku opined that he would reduce the burden of the federal government to states and local governments.

He noted this, saying that it would enhance accountability and responsibility of the government to Nigerians.

“By restructuring we mean, reducing the burden of the FG’s to states and local governments to hold them accountable”.