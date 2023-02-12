ATIKU: Tinubu’s campaign to unleash 1,000 lies ahead of election

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, says the Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign told 10 lies against the PDP in one week.

Atiku’s Special Assistant on Public Communication, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, added in a statement that Tinubu’s campaign will unleash at least 1,000 lies ahead of the presidential election on February 25.

Shaibu said that four of such lies were busted in Sokoto where the APC claimed 11 Commissioners and the Deputy Governor had decamped to the APC all in a bid to attract loyalists of the PDP to its rally.

Shaibu said the photo of the Sokoto rally that was posted by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo; and NiDCOM boss, Abike Dabiri-Erewa on social media was fake and part of the grand plot to deceive Nigerians ahead of the polls.

He said, “Last week, while we were at the Atiku Abubakar presidential rally in Kano State, we received hundreds of calls after the APC Presidential Council released a fake letter showing that Sokoto State Deputy Governor, Manir Dan’Iya, had resigned from PDP. Unfortunately, many credible newspapers went ahead to publish it without confirmation only for Dan’Iya to deny it.

“APC campaigners also stated that 11 Commissioners had defected to the PDP. This also turned out to be false. Apparently, the plan was to get PDP supporters to come to their failed rally. This also turned out to be false.

“The Sokoto rally was poorly attended despite the presence of President Muhammadu Buhari whom Tinubu has been begging for assistance. In order to save face, Festus Keyamo, who is a senior advocate and former EFCC prosecutor, posted a photo of a crowded festival in Chicago and passed it off as the Sokoto rally. This is indeed shameful. How are the mighty fallen?

Shaibu added that Femi Fani-Kayode, who runs the social media arm of the APC campaign, had also been an active propagator of fake news.

He noted that Fani-Kayode’s claim that Atiku met with serving generals in Abuja was another “tale by moonlight”.

Shaibu stated, “Atiku was in Bauchi on Wednesday, Kano on Thursday and has been in Yola since Friday. It is a common principle in logic that a person cannot be in two places at the same time. Unfortunately, the APC’s lies are bereft of any modicum of intelligence.”

He also described nonsensical claims by Tinubu’s campaign that Atiku was behind the petrol scarcity and dollar shortage.