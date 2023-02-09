Atiku promises to improve security, agriculture

Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has promised to improve agriculture, commerce and security if given the mandate in Feb. 25 election.

Addressing a crowd of supporters at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano on Thursday, Abubakar said he was not happy with the collapse of industries in Kano and the country as a whole.



He promised that when PDP assumed power, it would revive the economy, agriculture, and restore peace and stability.



“The people of Kano, I am aware that yours is business and farming if you elect me, I will provide you with conducive atmosphere for farming, business and I will open boarders for businesses to thrive.



“If you want the borders shut by APC government re-opened. I urge you to vote our party in all the coming elections for restoration and development,” he said.



The presidential candidate urged the people of the state to vote for the PDP from top to bottom in the general election for overall positive changes in the affairs of the country.



Also speaking, the PDP National chairman, Chief Iyorchia Ayu, called on Kano people to vote out APC from government on Feb.25.



Earlier, Abubakar inaugurated a 500 Capacity Quranic College at Gunduwawa town in Gezawa local government area of the state, which was constructed by Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau (PDP-Kano).



The college was expected to accommodate 250 males and 250 females students at a time for a six months programme.



He applauded Shekara’u for initiating the project which was expected to play a vital role in the promotion of Islamic education in the state.



Abubakar also visited the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Bayero where he informed the royal father of his long standing relationship with the palace.

Abubakar who commended the Emir for his leadership style, prayed for peace, unity and stability of the state and the country as a whole.



Responding, Bayero advised Abubakar to concentrate on issues based campaign rather than engage in personal attacks and name calling.



He also called for peaceful and violence free election in the country.

The royal father also prayed for peace, stability and progress of the country.