Atiku pleads for extension of new currency exchange  

Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubaker, has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria to extend the deadline for the exchange of new naira notes as well as take urgent measures to make it available and accessible to the public.

Abubakar, made the appeal in a statement released yesterday, through his spokesman, Paul Ibe.

According to him, “A few days ago, I had cause to make a statement on the currency conversion policy of the federal government. In the said statement, I aligned my position with an upsurge of demands for a slight extension of the January 31 deadline.

“While commending the magnanimity of the CBN for such an extension, it would be pertinent for the agency to take urgent measures and make the new currency available and accessible to the public.

“This is necessary to ease the ongoing hardship and frustration that have become manifest in our people across the country.

“It is also noteworthy to appreciate the good work being done by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, for busting unscrupulous elements who hoard money in secret warehouses.

“Under no circumstance must we allow the outcome of this election to be determined by the bullion van tendencies.

“The frustration that we all go through at the moment can be corrected if the CBN continues to do its part and operatives of the EFCC and ICPC, too, ensure that people do not keep stacks of money out of reach of the public.”