Atiku, Peter Obi suffer setback in Kwara as hundreds join Tinubu’s party

Hundreds of people, including youths and Women from various political parties, including the PDP, and Labour Party, on Wednesday, defected to the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara chapter of the APC.

APC Ekiti LG Chairman, Wale Awelewa, who received and handed them over to Rep Tunji Olawuyi, said they had equal rights like others before them.

Awelewa urged them to be good ambassadors of the party and work for the victory of the APC in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Welcoming the defectors into the party, Rep Olawuyi reminded them of the intervention Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had brought to their area, including his own contributions to the community.

The Chairman of House Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness asked the defectors to reciprocate what the party had done by voting massively for the APC on Feb. 25 and March 11.