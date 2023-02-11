Atiku, PDP planning to distrupt presidential election with soldiers – Fani-Kayode 

The Director of Special Media Projects, Operations and New Media of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode has alleged that the People’s Democratic Party, PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar are planning to distrupt presidential election slated for February 25th with soldiers.

Fani-Kayode made this allegation in a statement via his verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

According to him, Atiku had allegedly met with the military Generals in Abuja.

He stated, “There are reports that @atiku had a secret meeting with serving military Generals in Abuja on Thursday. If true, it is troubling & has implications.

“What was the purpose? Why would a presidential candidate be having secret meetings with soldiers 14 days before the election?” he said.

The APC chieftain further stated,“…Knowing that he has no chance of winning the election, is Atiku now working with some members of the cabal, a handful of treacherous and unpatriotic technocrats at CBN and in the private sector, and rogue elements in the ‘deep state’ to effect this demonic hidden agenda?

“Is this meeting part of the wider agenda to disrupt the elections, destabilise the country, set us on fire, incite chaos and violence, provoke a coup d’etat, and establish a new and unconstitutional order in our beloved country under the auspices of an ING?” he said.