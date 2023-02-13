Atiku/Okowa ticket’ll redeem Nigeria from poverty — Oborevwori

Oborevwori

.

…As Agbarho Opinion Leaders host PDP candidates

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha,UGHELLI

GUBERNATORIAL candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Sherrif Oborevwori, Monday, said the joint presidential ticket of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa would redeem Nigeria from poverty and underdevelopment.

Oborevwori spoke at Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area when the people under the auspices of Agbarho Opinion Leaders organised a reception in his honour and two other indigenes of the kingdom who emerged as candidates of the PDP for the election.

Others hosted were the House of Representatives candidate of the party for the Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency, Mr Solomon Awhinawhi and the State House of Assembly candidate for the Ughelli North Constituency II, Mr Onoriode Agofure.

Oborevwori said the Okowa/Atiku candidacy was the only ticket that was capable of rescuing and rebuilding Nigeria.

Reiterating his determination to build on the achievements of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, he said: “My MORE Agenda is my social contract for all Deltans and l will be a governor for all Deltans.”

Expressing appreciation to the people of the various communities of the kingdom for turning up en mass for the ceremony, he said; “this reception is very dear to us. When your home accepts you, you cannot be rejected outside.”

He advised the people to vote for all candidates of the party at the polls, saying “Once Atiku and Okowa are there, your son, Solomon Awhinawhi will have a voice and then the job will be very easy for me.

“By the time you vote for me and Agofure, a lot of progress will come to Delta State in terms of infrastructural development, the health sector, skills acquisition and other areas.”

Earlier, the President General of Agbarho (Urhobo) Improvement Union, Chief Oghenekevwe Edoja, thanked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the PDP “for the privilege of having our sons as candidates in various elective positions.

“The candidature of Rt. Hon Sherrif Oborevwori, Hon. Solomon Awhinawhi and Onoriode Agofure is the best choice ever made by PDP. These candidates are tested and trusted with good track records of developmental achievements over time.”

Others, Chief Osiobe Okotie, Chief Emmanuel Omadevuaye, church leaders, artisans, non-indigenes and others who also spoke during the reception, expressed the preparedness of the Agbarho people to vote for all candidates of the PDP at the polls.