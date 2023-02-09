Atiku/Okowa PCC tells Imo traders to reject money for vote

By Chinonso Alozie

The Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Imo state, on Thursday, called on market women, traders, and motorists, to reject any form of money inducement to sell their votes in the 2023 general elections.

The PDP, Director General of PCC in Imo state, Greg Egu, made this appeal to residents of Owerri, at the major markets of Alaba international and relief markets in Imo, during their mobilisation campaign for PDP for 2023.

The main opposition party said selling their votes would worsen their plights.

However, it was their view that the PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, would address the issues of a hike in food prices, and an increase in premium motor spirit among other disturbing economic challenges facing Nigerians.

According to PCC, “We want you to resist attempts by any politician to induce you with gratification, we urge you to vote for the PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who has all it takes to salvage the country from economic distress.

“Atiku Abubakar represents the face of a new Nigeria, and his indelible footprints as a Customs Officer and Vice President of Nigeria respectively, are evidence of a man willing to transform his country for good.

“We are calling on traders not to allow the current economic situation to discourage them from supporting Alhaji Abubakar, PDP possesses the best manifesto that can solve Nigeria’s perennial social, economic and political challenges within the first two years on the seat.

“Our party’s standard bearer is willing to address the dwindling fuel pump price, food items and unwarranted hike in the cost of living, and admonished them to join hands with the party to realize the rescue project.”

Speaking on behalf of the traders, Ezinne Angela Iwunna expressed delight that with the assurances given to them by the PDP PCC team, the confidence of the traders was rekindled that things would normalize soon.

Iwunna said: “We appeal to the PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to do everything possible to curb the insecurity in Imo state and the South East at large once elected to guarantee their safety.”