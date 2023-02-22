Atiku-Okowa best for Nigerians than Peter Obi,Tinubu – Oritsewinor

The Senior Special Assistant on Security to the Delta State Governor, Olu Kevin Oritsewinor has called on Nigerians to vote for the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa .



Oritsewinor said Atiku and Okowa are the best option for a better future for Nigerians based on their antecedents and agenda of rescuing and rebranding Nigeria .



He noted that Nigerians should think of Nigeria first and not be sentimental in their choice as the only way to have a better Nigeria is by supporting and voting for Atiku and Okowa come Saturday February 25.

According to him, Atiku and Okowa are the most prepared and competent people to lead Nigeria out of its present travails.



“As we look forward to Saturday February 25 to cast our votes , we should be objective enough in voting for the rightful candidate that can genuinely bring positive changes to our state.



“Atiku and Okowa are the kind of people we have been praying for to rescue us from more suffering.

They have experience for years both in the public and private sectors with capacity of Unifying and transforming our nation.



“We should not be deceived by other candidates rather we should look at their antecedents and see if they are better than Atiku ans Okowa.



“Let’s come together to make an impact by voting for Atiku and Okowa.“ he said .