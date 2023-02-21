Atiku ‘ll restructure Nigeria for better economy, others – Ondo PDP New Generation

The Ondo State Chapter of the PDP New Generation, a frontline youth-based, pressure group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has declared that a vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, during Saturday Presidential election will translate to better Nigeria.

The group said that Nigeria, under Atiku and Okowa, would be restructured and the ailing economy resuscitated.

They added that the administration would also introduce policies that will bring sharp improvement to the moribund educational structures.

The group, in a statement by Ifedayo Bamidele, Publicity Secretary, Ondo PDP New Generation also declared that in the Atiku/Okowa ticket, the country now has a man well-equipped to salvage it at this crucial period of decline.

According to Bamidele who led hundreds of youths and women of the group to embark on a mop-up campaign exercise to major markets in Ile-Oluji in the Southern Senatorial District of the state to canvass votes for Atiku and other PDP candidates highlighted the need for Atiku’s presidency at this time.

He pointed out his depth of knowledge, a wealth of experience, and unalloyed political will to take critical decisions in the interest of the Nigerian masses.

“In our party, the PDP, we present to Nigerians a detribalized Nigerian who has promised to restructure and unite Nigeria, improve our ailing economy, resuscitate our moribund educational system, and secure Nigeria. In the person of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, we have a man well-equipped to salvage the country at this crucial period of decline.”

“It’s a known fact that we are all living like strangers in our own country because there is a government with no regard for the welfare of the citizenry at the helm of affairs in our country,” they said.

“We can see from the various draconian policies of their party and the manifesto of their Presidential candidate that they mean no good for Nigerians.”

The campaign train further admonished the people not to fall for the ethnic manipulation of the APC, as it’s another cunning means to advance the sufferings of Nigerians.

The exercise is expected to continue across the three senatorial districts in the state on Tuesday, February 2023 as campaign exercise for the 2023 General Election winds up.