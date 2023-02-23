Atiku ‘ll rescue Nigeria from economic woes – Ex Minister, Ogunkelu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Former Minister of Cooperation and Integration in Africa, Chief Abimbola Ogunkelu, has described the Proples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential candudate, Atiku Abubakar as the most qualified among those in the race, for the presidency.

Ogunkelu expressed assurance that Atiku would rescue the country from the current economic woes if voted into office as next president of Nigeria.

This came as Lagos State Chairman of PDP, Philip Aivodji; Captain Tunji Selleh, among others said Atiku Abubakar, is sure to win the Saturday poll, urging Nigerians to come out enmass to vote him, and not allow anybody to scare them.

The party chieftains made this assertions during the PDP State General Assembly which took place at the party, Secretariat, located at Onipetesi area of the state, where the excutive members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, led by its South-West Coordinator, Comrade Olusola Akingbola, were received into the party and handed over party flags as members.

This was just as leaders of Youth Grassroots Movement (YGM), Hon. Oluwadare Oyebamiji; Dr. Ayodele Elegbeleye of NYSM and Ahmed Yahaya Bello (WAZOBIA) described Atiku as the most qualified among those in the race, saying he would rescue the country if voted into office as next president of Nigeria.

Ogunkelu, who is also member, Board of Trustees of PDP, while applauding the commitment and determination of chieftains and members of the party, expressed confidence of Atiku winning the presidential election, urging Nigerians to vote with their index fingers to make their votes count.

The party chieftain, while making the call, noted that Nigerians were currently in pains economically, among others, saying this was not the situation during 16 years when the PDP was in power, between 1999 and 2015.

According to him, under PDP rule, Nigeria’s economy was adjudged as the fastest growing in Africa, but noted that the country’s economy was presently in shamble and education sector in worst state as “our children were out of schools for eight months.

“Now we must change it. Of all that are campaigning, the one that can do it Atiku- Okowa. Nigeria is the road to break up. What we need is restructuring.

“We ran a truly Federal System of government in the First Republic until the military came. Now everything produced in Nigeria goes to the Federal Government which now gives stipends to the states.

“Restructuring is the only the only way out. The only one that has espoused it is Atiku. So the government led by Atiku will restructure the country, the economy, and implement all his programmes and rescue the country.

“So it is important we vote for Atiku and PDP come this Saturday,” he said.

Former PDP chairman in the state, Selleh, while welcoming the NURTW exco and members into the fold, said “this Saturday poll is one that must be taken seriously.”

Selleh said Nigerians must be prepared to sacrifice by voting and ensuring that their votes count, even as he assured that BVAS was going to take care of the excuses of rigging.

Speaking further, Selleh described Atiku as a unifier, a disciplined and very humble leader, to get what he wanted “from bad situation,” assuring that he would surely win the Saturday poll and bring succour by reviving the country’s economy once he takes over as next president of the country.

NURTW boss, Akingbola, in his remark, said Nigerians desired a president that respects the country’s constitution, “and not one that would use area boys against us,” recalling that Atiku demonstrated his respect for the country’s constitution when he served under former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“NURTW is recognized by the Federal Government, go out and vote Atiku Abubakar. Don’t be afraid, go out and vote, they have been using us all the time. Resist them this time around, defend your votes,” he said.

Aivodji, in his address, stated that the gathering came about to let the whole world know that the party exco and members in the state were one and united without any division.

The party chieftain, while maintaining that Atiku would emerge victorious in Saturday’s election, said Atiku stood out among all those contesting the position of president in the country as he has sacrificed for the country.

This was just as he even noted that only two geo- political zones, including South-East and North-East in the country that had not produced the president, saying Atiku is from North-East and qualified to contest

“That is why we should vote Atiku, he is the only one that stands out. He has been with us in SDP. He stood down for MKO. He has sacrificed for Nigeria.

“North-East has not been there as president since the return to democratic rule in Nigeria in 1999. Atiku will win the seat and you will not be disappointed. It is God’s project.

“Atiku will win, reject their money. Come out and vote. I want to call on security agencies to be alive to their duties. Take your destiny into your hand and don’t be afraid,” Aivodji said.