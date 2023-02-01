.

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Chairman of the Media and Publicity Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Kano presidential rally, Sule Ya’u Sule has announced that the party’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar will be in Kano on the 9th of February.

He told newsmen on Wednesday that Atiku is not coming to Kano to dance and go like others but will walk, talk and dance even better.

Atiku will also seize the opportunity to commission some projects by Senator Ibrahim Shekarau.

“We have planned big for the coming of Atiku to Kano and will make live coverages of the events.

“The rally will by the Grace of God take place at Sani Abacha stadium.

“Atiku is coming to walk, to talk and to dance even better than the others” he stated.