Atiku leads in 6 Yobe LGAs

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC),Yobe State has declared 6 LGAs result for the just concluded presidential election in Yobe state.



The Collation Officer for Presidential election in the State,Prof.Umaru Pate presided over the results collation exercise at the INEC presidential collation centre in Damaturu.



Prof.Umar Pate is the Vice Chancellor of Federal University kashere,Gombe state.



The presidential results of the 6 LGAs of the State was unveiled after the collation officers of the local government areas of the state brings in their results.



The local government results declared are ,Gujba,Gulani, Damaturu, Tarmuwa, karasuwa and Machina respectively.



The collation of the results are ongoing at the presidential collation centre in damaturu.

Yobe has a total of 1,485,146 registered voters.



The results are as follows;

1-Tarmuwa LGA

Registered votes: 46,272

Accredited votes:9,884

APC-4416

ADP- 32

PDP- 4178

LP- 7

NNPP- 118

2-GUJBA

Registered Votes:73774

Accredited votes: 16806

APC- 6643

ADC- 56

PDP-8204

LP- 25

NNPP- 217

Total Valid votes: 15490

Total Rejected Votes: 1312

Total Votes Cast: 16802

3-GULANI

Registered Votes:66721

Accredited votes: 18587

APC- 7995

ADP- 59

PDP-8646

LP- 06

NNPP- 767

Total Valid votes: 17,756

Total Rejected Votes: 183

Total Votes Cast: 18569

4-DAMATURU

Registered Votes:119349

Accredited votes: 27672

APC- 7306

ADP- 84

PDP-16649

LP- 769

NNPP- 553

Total Valid votes: 25953

Total Rejected Votes: 1612

Total Votes Cast: 27565

5- MACHINA

Registered Votes:45848

Accredited votes:48,007

APC- 8067

ADP- 78

PDP-3501

LP- 31

NNPP- 797

Total Valid votes: 12812

Total Rejected Votes: 1082

Total Votes Cast: 13894

6 -NANGERE

Registered Votes: 82254

Accredited votes: 26499

APC- 8060

ADP- 65

PDP-15813

LP- 147

NNPP- 464

Total Valid votes: 25070

Total Rejected Votes: 1308

Total Votes Cast: 26378