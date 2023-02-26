Atiku leads in 6 Yobe LGAs

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu
The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC),Yobe State has declared 6 LGAs result for the just concluded presidential election in Yobe state.
The Collation Officer for Presidential election in the State,Prof.Umaru Pate presided over the results collation exercise at the INEC presidential collation centre in Damaturu.
Prof.Umar Pate is the Vice Chancellor of Federal University kashere,Gombe state.
The presidential results of the 6 LGAs of the State was unveiled after the collation officers of the local government areas of the state brings in their results.
The local government results declared are ,Gujba,Gulani, Damaturu, Tarmuwa, karasuwa and Machina respectively.
The collation of the results are ongoing at the presidential collation centre in damaturu.
Yobe has a total of 1,485,146 registered voters.
The results are as follows;
1-Tarmuwa LGA
Registered votes: 46,272
Accredited votes:9,884
APC-4416
ADP- 32
PDP- 4178
LP- 7
NNPP- 118
2-GUJBA
Registered Votes:73774
Accredited votes: 16806
APC- 6643
ADC- 56
PDP-8204
LP- 25
NNPP- 217
Total Valid votes: 15490
Total Rejected Votes: 1312
Total Votes Cast: 16802
3-GULANI
Registered Votes:66721
Accredited votes: 18587
APC- 7995
ADP- 59
PDP-8646
LP- 06
NNPP- 767
Total Valid votes: 17,756
Total Rejected Votes: 183
Total Votes Cast: 18569
4-DAMATURU
Registered Votes:119349
Accredited votes: 27672
APC- 7306
ADP- 84
PDP-16649
LP- 769
NNPP- 553
Total Valid votes: 25953
Total Rejected Votes: 1612
Total Votes Cast: 27565
5- MACHINA
Registered Votes:45848
Accredited votes:48,007
APC- 8067
ADP- 78
PDP-3501
LP- 31
NNPP- 797
Total Valid votes: 12812
Total Rejected Votes: 1082
Total Votes Cast: 13894
6 -NANGERE
Registered Votes: 82254
Accredited votes: 26499
APC- 8060
ADP- 65
PDP-15813
LP- 147
NNPP- 464
Total Valid votes: 25070
Total Rejected Votes: 1308
Total Votes Cast: 26378
