Atiku cancels presidential campaign in Rivers

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Presidential candidate of the Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has cancelled his campaign rally for Rivers state, citing insecurity.

Atiku in a statement, on Monday, through Rivers PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) said the rally billed for this week after earlier previous repeated postponements would no longer hold.

The statement by Sen Lee Maeba, PDP PCC Chairman in Rivers, noted that “The expected victory of Atiku Abubakar does not worth the blood of any Rivers man or woman.”

Details later…