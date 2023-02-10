Atiku campaign DG in Rivers attacked, fingers Wike’s security details

.

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

DIRECTOR-GENERAL of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, Dr Abiye Sekibo, on Friday, raised alarm over an attempt to assassinate him Thursday night in Port Harcourt.

Sekibo alleged before newsmen in Port Harcourt that gunmen dressed in police uniform opened fire on his vehicle, a bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser at the Rainbow Town in Port Harcourt where he went to inspect the venue of a proposed presidential rally of the party after rejecting Governor Nyesom Wike’s reapproval of a stadium for the PDP presidential rally in Rivers.

The former Transport Minister narrated that the gunmen riddled his car with bullets after first setting the venue of the proposed rally on fire.

“As we approached the site, those policemen who were watching the inferno opened fire on our vehicle. I looked at the Hilux vehicles, they were police Hilux vehicles attached to the Governor of Rivers State.”