Asiwaju/Shettima embarks on free medicare in Delta

To ensure a healthy nation, the Asiwaju/Shettima 2023 medical outreach has carried out free medical treatment to some communities in Aniocha south and north local government areas of Delta State.

The free medical treatment is aimed at assisting young and old people who can not afford to pay their medical bills.

The director Medical, APC presidential campaign council, Dr Ikechukwu Odikpo stressed the importance of healthy living, hence the need for the association to embark on the exercise in Ubulu- uku, Issele-uku, Onicha olona among other communities in the state.

Such tests like blood pressure, sugar level, free drugs were given and other health challenges that could not be handled will be referred.

The free medical outreach is a renewed hope for Deltans and one of the cardinal points of the APC in line with Asiwaju/Shettima agenda to provide good health to all Nigerians. The beneficiaries applauded the gesture.