Arshbro set to drop a new single on Feb 11, after Smash hit

ANGSTY One of Nigeria’s most promising artists, Arshbro, is set to drop a new single on his birthday February 11, 2023, after his song, Angsty which was released earlier this year and made waves on top media platforms.In a statement to the press, he expressed his excitement about his new song, a carefully crafted EP he has been working on it for a few months, and he sees his upcoming birthday as the best time to release the song. He stated “I couldn’t look for a better day to release my song other than my birthday. It’s a project I put a lot of effort into and I’m excited the whole world will get to listen to this masterpiece song. My single Angsty that came out earlier this year gave me a lot of motivation and I believe the whole world will love the new song too”“My taste in music is diverse. I don’t limit myself to a particular genre of music because I believe an artist should be flexible to the game of music. Music is art. As an artist who plans to make waves in the music industry both home and abroad, the journey is just beginning. With the help of my fans, I believe the sky is the starting point.” Arshbro shared.His manager, Adesoye Adeoti while speaking to the press mentioned that one of the reasons he has been managing ARSHBRO since inception is his dedication to his art, as well as his dynamism and how he easily switches between different genres of music, effortlessly. He stated “I strongly believe this new song will hit the right audience. We’ve been working extremely hard to bring this masterpiece to life and I’m positive that people will love it too. ARSHBRO is flexible, and very dynamic. His taste in music is second to none and gives his best on every project. Angsty is a good example of such work of art. We are currently shooting the video also, and set to be released soon, coupled with every other thing we are doing behind cameras to make ARSHBRO the star he dreams to be. Expect the best from us, always.Arshbro is a musician, songwriter, record producer, and all-round sensation. Music has always been a big part of his life, but he didn’t truly get into it until 2019. Opportunities began to present themselves to him, and he finally let his artistic side flourish