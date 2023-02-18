Arsenal retain top spot after two late goals against Aston Villa 

The Gunners defeated Aston Villa 4-2 after scoring two late goals in stoppage time to top Manchester City for first position in the League.

Villa took the lead when Watkins scored the opener in the 5th minute, Saka equalized in the 16th minute, and Coutinho scored the second goal for the home side in the 35th minute.

In an unprecedented performance, Zinchenko scored his first Premier League goal and Arsenal’s second goal of the day.

Stoppage time goals from Emiliano Martinez (own goal) and Gabriel Martinelli sealed the deal for the Gunners.

The current form of Arsenal has been in bullish form in the last three PL matches and this bounceback could reignite their hunger for the title.

The gap between the Gunners and the City is now three points with City yet to play their weekend game.

Arteta’s men will face relegation candidates Leicester City in their next Premier League fixture on the 25th of February.