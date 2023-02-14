Army assures Nigerians of peaceful elections

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday assured Nigerians of a peaceful conduct of the forthcoming general election in the country.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Division Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalami Ibrahim stated this at the inauguration of the Division’s Operational Planning Training exercise in Bauchi.



He said the army had prepared its personnel and operatives of sister security agencies for the conduct of a hitch free election exercise.



Represented by Maj.- Gen. Eyitayo Oyinlola, the GOC described the training exercise as timely, and urged the participants to remain professionals in the discharge of their duties.



The exercise, he said, would prepare officers within the its Area of Responsibility (AOR) for the task ahead to ensure hitch free election.



“The lectures in this cadre are particularly crafted to provide the security personnel operating in the North Central and North East regions of operations with the necessary tools to face security challenges peculiar to the regions.



“Considering the nature of operations, the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies are currently undergoing training across the nation, to tackle militancy in the south, insurgency in the North East and banditry/terrorism in the North West,” he said.



Ibrahim noted that different forms of insecurity had peculiar set of challenges that require individualised training of security personnel operating in the zones.



“The lecture on junior leadership should be of particular interest to the young officers deployed in various locations across the North Ventral and North East theater of operations,” he said.



He said the exercise was in tune with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya of professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint operation in defense of the country.



He tasked the participants not to rest on their oars and continue to work assiduously with other security agencies towards improving security in the country.



While urging the participants to be objective in their contributions during the interactive sessions, Ibrahim enjoined them to take keen interest in all the presentations during the training.

