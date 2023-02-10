Armed herders kill six, raze houses, food barns in Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

At least six persons have been reportedly killed in Nagi community, Mbachohon Council Ward of Gwer West Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state by suspected armed Fulani herders who attempted to storm Naka, the Headquarters of the Council but were repelled by the military.

Vanguard gathered that the marauders who left scores with injuries also razed several houses in the community including the residence of the traditional ruler of the community.

This latest attack is coming just 10 days after the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, in charge of the Gwer West LGA, Superintendent, SP, Mamud Abubakar was also killed by the marauders in an ambush.

It was gathered from a source in the area that the invaders had made attempts to storm Naka but the timely intervention of the military personnel in the area averted what would have been a bloodbath in Naka town.

He said, “they had attempted to match into Naka town on Thursday at about 3pm, where they obviously wanted to kill plenty of people but information got to the military who chased them but while they retreated they killed about six people including a very small boy in Nagi village and shot several others.

“They also burnt people’s houses, the Chief’s house and properties including food barns and huts in the village. Already, several villages on the Naka-Agagbe road have been deserted.

“Though security personnel are still patrolling the area but no one is prepared to remain there because the armed herders attack when no one expects. It is an unprovoked attack, for several days people have been living in fear especially after the DPO of Naka was killed by the armed herders.”

In his account, the Chairman of Government West LGA, Mr. Andrew Ayande said, “what happened was that at about 3pm on Thursday armed Fulani herdsmen from neighbouring Nasarawa state made attempts to attack Naka town the headquarters of Gwer West LGA. When security agencies got wind of it, they went after them and chased them up to Nagi community right in the bush.

“While they fled they shot and killed anyone they met on the way. They also entered the village and burnt several houses in the community including that of the traditional ruler and also injured some persons.

“We initially discovered that they killed three women and a 10-year-old boy in that village. But on Friday morning we recovered two more corpses of young boys on the Naka-Agagbe road who they also shot and killed.

“As we speak security agencies are still combing the communities to probably rescue survivors or recover any corpse and also ensure that the armed Fulani herders are no more there.

“These are Fulani herdsmen though the authorities do not want us to call them that. They came all the way from Nasarawa state to Naka to kill our people for no reason whatsoever. And the affected communities have all been deserted.”

Contacted the Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Lt. Col. Paul Hemba (retd) confirmed the development.

He said “The attack was carried out by herdsmen. And as usual, it was an unprovoked attack on the community. However, the damage would have been more than that but for the timely intervention of the military who chased them away before they could cause more havoc. Security has been beefed up and the military has sent in reinforcements and they have actually succeeded in stabilizing the situation in the area. So everything is calm now.”

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene was unsuccessful.