Arewa Tiktok influencers declare support for Atiku

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Media influencers with large numbers of supporters on Tik Tok under the Arewa TT Media Influencers have declared support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

Dressed in attires with Tik Tok inscriptions along with pictures of Atiku, the group on Sunday addressed newsmen in Kano to declare their stance on the 2023 elections.

Speaking on behalf of thr group, the chairman, Sharfaddeen Bature stated that the current government of All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed Nigerians in all spheres of life including the task of providing security to lives and property and therefore they have settled for Atiku.

“After carefully assessing the credentials of all the candidates seeking to become president and following widespread consultations, we have arrived at the conclusion that only Alhaji Atiku Abubakar possesses the necessary courage, capacity, vision and political will to form a government that will make Nigerians more secure and provide our children with productive future.

“Based on this, the Arewa TT Media Influencers today declares total support for the Atiku Abubakar presidential bidand shall undertake to deploy all available resources to working for his victory” he stated.

Responding to question on how they intend to achieve this, he explained that they are leading influencers in the social media and have millions of followers as individuals, and will re ch out to them with the same call to vote Atiku.

“Amongst us here, there is an active member with five million followers and I assure you that the person with the least number of followers is hundred thousand” he declared.