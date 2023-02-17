Arewa leader warns against acts of violence over elections 

By Jimitota Onoyume

Arewa leader in the south, Alhaji Musa Saidu has warned youths planning to unleash violence over the coming presidential elections to drop the idea, urging them to embrace peace.

He said he heard some youths saying they would deal with anyone who vote against the presidential candidate of Labour party in their area.

While calling on northeners in the south to ensure they protect themselves during and after the elections Saidu said he had suffered the bitter pains of burying northerners killed in Rivers, Abia, Imo by suspected members of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB and would not like to go through it again.

“I heard a young man of Labour saying that they had made it clear in their unit that nobody should vote another party or else there will be problem. We don’t want trouble. I have buried a lot of northerners in the south east and Port Harcourt that died from actions of IPOB so I appeal to all to maintain peace.

“People are killed in the east over nothing that concerns them. The election should be allowed to go smoothly for a winner to emerge. And whoever emerges must be embraced by all.

“We will not accept a situation where supporters of anybody begin to attack others because they lost .

“I am advising all not to touch any northerner because of election. Northerners should be vigilant and protect themselves .

“I am also appealing to all to ensure a peaceful election. People should deliver their candidates through ballots and not war. If Tinubu , Obi, Atiku wins or any other candidate the person should be accepted. “