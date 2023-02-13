Arewa Coalition pass vote of confidence on Uzodimma 

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The Coalition of Arewa Civil Society Organisations has passed a vote of confidence on Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State for his sterling performance in the state, and called on the police to arrest those trying to draw the state backward by fomenting trouble in Imo.

Chairman of the Coalition,Aliyu Muhammad Sani said at a press conference in Kaduna that inspite of the politically contrived insecurity in Imo state,the Governor has confounded his critics with his superlative performance.

“Let us start by first of all dissociating ourselves from a recent statement by a fake group masquerading as Arewa Youths which few days ago purportedly blamed the Imo state government for the attack on the house of an opposition member of PDP in the state. Anyone conversant with our character and activities knows that we couldn’t have uttered such an accusation knowing fully well our relationship with the State Government which has treated the people of the North resident in the state very well and which to the best of our knowledge has performed creditably.”

“The authors of that satanic verses are imposters who sought to hide under the name of Arewa Youths to cause confusion and instability in the state,” they said.

The Coallition alleged that a closer look at the characters under reference would reveal that a close aide of a former governor of the state was among those imposters.

“Shortly after, the said former governor told newsmen that Gov Hope Uzodimma has destroyed Imo State. His words were the same as those who addressed the press conference earlier. So it is not hard to know who sponsored the people.”

The Coalition said a reference to the Supreme Court judgment” which recovered the stolen mandate of Hope Uzodimma allegedly linked a former governor to the insecurity that has been rocking the state since 2020.

They said a former governor was not only bitter that the law caught up with him but he is also “jealous of the monumental achievements recorded by the charismatic Governor of Imo State.”

“It is quite unfortunate that a man consumed by vaulting ambition had been allowed to destroy a state just to satisfy his political whims and caprices. He has also destroyed the opposition PDP in the state because he wants to be the governorship candidate of the party as if it is his birth right. Such an insensitive and greedy man is in no position to accuse Uzodimma of non performance.”

“Indeed,inspite of politically contrived insecurity in the state, His Excellency has confounded his critics with his superlative performance.

The Coalition said where a former governor failed to build a single road in six months, Uzodimma has built more than 100 roads in three years including other signature projects in education, health, agriculture and urban renewal and youth empowerment.”President Muhammadu Buhari has visited imo state twice to commission some of those projects,” they said.

The Coalition said while they await the expeditious action of the IGP in effecting the arrest of the opportion to answer to crimes “,we hereby pass a resounding vote of confidence on Governor Hope Uzodimma for his sterling performance in three years in office. We congratulate him and urge him not to be deterred or distracted by the wicked acts of the opposition in the state.”