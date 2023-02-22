Appointment: My support for Tinubu is patriotic, Obidike tells wailers

An APC chieftain of south east extraction and member of the party’s presidential campaign council PCC Hon. Chief Obidike Chukwuebuka and cleared the air over his support for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu ahead of the Saturday’s polls.

Responding to an online publication that speculated that Hon.Obidike was promised appointment by Bola Tinubu’s camp, Obidike stated that he has been a loyal and committed member of the APC since 2015 and would have still supported any candidate that emerged from the party’s primary.

He described his support for Asiwaju as one born out of his great love and respect for the national leader of the party.Chief Obidike said that he belongs to Asiwaju’s school of thought. He said that no well meaning Nigerian will need any inducement nor promise to queue into the new Nigeria of a renewed hope.

He assured the people that he believes in the shared prosperity of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and ever to deliver him at all costs with no personal aggradizement.

Hon.Obidike is working assiduously with other APC stakeholders in his Nnewi North Local government to deliver Asiwaju’s mandate come Saturday.