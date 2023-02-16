App to monitor violence in 2023 elections launched

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

In a bid to ensure a violence-free election during the forthcoming general elections, a Non-Governmental Organisation has launched an election violence incidence tracker application to monitor violence during the polls.

The organisation, Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative, disclosed that Osun state has the highest number of political violence for 2022, hence the decision to present the App in the state.

Speaking after the presentation and demonstrating the workability of the App in Osogbo on Thursday, the organisation’s Global Director, Abideen Olasupo stressed that the App has the capacity to reduce election violence and the pilot phase would be deployed in Kwara, Osun, Lagos states and the federal capital territory for the 2023 elections.

“We decided to launch the application in Osun due to the statistics available that Osun has the highest political violence in 2022. Our objective is to reduce the act drastically as we believe nobody’s ambition is worth the life of any human

This tracker app, evit. ng, an electoral violence incidence tracker will help mitigate electoral violence not just by monitoring its incidence but also by preventing its occurrence.

“The platform will monitor and report, in real-time, the early warning signs and triggers of electoral violence across the country. We appeal with citizens and security agencies to work with us in achieving this.

“It will also enable citizens to report cases of electoral violence in real-time, identify potential risks with an incident analysis dashboard, detect early warning signs, inform a stakeholders, and generate relevantactionable reports to identify problem areas throughout the electoral cycle and alert relevant security actors”, he added.

Waheed Lawal, Chairman, Osun Civil Society Coalition, participant at the event, commended the application and pledged to train civil society groups on its usage to achieve it objectives.