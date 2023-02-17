APM youth leader blasts party leaders over Atiku

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

THE National Youth Leader of Allied Peoples Movement, APM, Maurice Oru Ebam, weekend, disassociated self from the party’s collapsing structure for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

Ebam who condemned the alleged action of the party leadership in a statement signed by him, pointed out that he cannot be part of such action based on morality.

He also alleged that the leadership of APM has clearly sold the entire party for self aggrandizement at the detriment of integrity and posterity cheaply after deceiving Nigerians by voting a female presidential candidate, and suddenly turned around to “endorse and going behind to endorse Atiku Abubakar of PDP for Presidency.”

The statement reads in part, “Barr. Maurice Ebam believes that for Nigeria to achieve the Nigeria we need a woman Her Excellency Princess ChiChi Ojei President a fresh face and fresh agenda and as the only female Presidential elections all the men should step that for Her Excellency since from time long past Nigerian leaders who were men had failed to lead us rightly and it will take the only the unique touch of a woman to heal a Nation like Nigeria making her pride of Africa and envy of community of nations.

Therefore, he accused APM of being “part of the corrupt of patrichal anarchy of oppressive system that discriminates against the rights of women in politics only paying lip services to promoting rights of women.”

Meanwhile, he maintained his stance that as the National Youth Leader of APM and member of the NWC and NEC, he refuse to join in the bandwagon of such injustice meted out to the party’s presidential candidate based on selfish interest and not for the general interest of the party and Nigeria as a whole.

He ( Ebam) called women activists and stakeholders to ensure the APM leadership is stopped from their decision and allow justice and equity to reign.

He also called on Nigerian women to challenge the status quo and change the narrative that women do not support women..