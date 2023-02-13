APGA sues for peace over nullification of primaries in Abia by A’Court

…says party will field gov’ship candidate

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has sued for peace amongst its members in Abia State and beyond over the judgement of the court of appeal.

The party stated that the judgement nullifying that nullified its primaries has stirred confusion and controversy within its fold.

A statement by the party’s national secretary, Muhyideen Imam made available to Vanguard in Abuja on Saturday however assured that all the candidates that emerged from the primaries will be fielded for the 2023 general elections.

The statement read thus: “We wish to draw the attention of the general public to the misconception arising from the Ruling of the Appeal Court on APGA Governorship candidate on Wednesday February 8, 2023.

“We understand that the Appeal Court Judgment has stirred confusion and controversy within the APGA family in Abia and beyond.

“We most solemnly state that the appeal court ruling only nullified the unauthorized, unconstitutional and illegal primary conducted by Chief Victor Oye, the former National Chairman of APGA on May 29, 2022.

“Sequel to the amended Supreme Court Judgment of May 9, 2022 and the further confirmation of the Court through a letter dated January 19, 2023, which declared Chief Edozie Njoku as the authentic National Chairman of APGA; we wish to inform our members at Abia State and the entire Ndi Abia that the primaries conducted by Chief Edozie Njoku led APGA and its National Working Committee (NWC) are not encumbered.

“Therefore, all the candidates that emerged from that primaries will be fielded for the 2023 General Elections.

“Please, we urge all our members to remain steadfast, patient and committed to the party ideals always”.