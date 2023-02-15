APGA crisis: Court declines police request to issue bench warrant on Odili’s secretary

…says it’s ridiculous, amounts to judicial rascality

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT), sitting in Bwari Area council of Abuja, Tuesday, declined the police motion to issue a bench warrant on a staff of the Supreme Court, Mrs. Ogunseye Adebiyi, for alleged forgery of the apex court’s judgement.

Adebiyi was named in the amended charge pressed against Chief Edozie Njoku, who a judgment of the Supreme Court court was said to have reinstated as the national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) but yet to assume full control of the party due to a clerical error of name replacement in the judgment.

It will be recalled that the police authorities through CSP Ezekiel Rimansomte, last year, arraigned Njoku before the court on alleged forgery of the apex court’s judgement for which the chairman was remanded at Suleja prisons for two days.

When the case came up for hearing on Tuesday, Rimansomte told the High Court that apart from Njoku and the National Youth Secretary of the party, Comrade Chuks Nwoga, who were standing trial as the first and second defendants, the police have further filed an application for the amendment of the charge to include Adebiyi as the 3rd defendant to the matter and retired Justice Mary Peter Odili as a witness in the matter.

Referring to Adebiyi as Justice Odili’s personal assistant, Rimansomte said that the police investigation indicated the former justice of the supreme court instructed her to alter the judgement.

He said: “We filed an application to amend the charge. One of the reasons why we decided to file for amendment is because we want to place a clear picture of alleged offence which the accused person is standing trial for.

“We went though the file and saw that Mrs Ogunseye Adebisi was the personal assistant to the Hon. Justice Mary Peter Odili, retd, at the Supreme Court.

“She confessed in writing that yes, because of the application the accused person made to Justice Odili, Justice asked her to alter the judgment of October 2021 to reflect the name of the first defendant.

“The first and second defendants have been duly charged.”

The prosecution counsel, however, said that the court bailiff assured him that Adebiyi would be in court but didn’t know why she was not in court.

“The court bailiff assured me that the third defendant will be in court this morning. I don’t know if she is in the court”, Rimansomte said.

At this juncture, the presiding judge, Justice Mohammed Madugu, inquired from the court clerk, Salisu Usman, if there was a proof of service that the 3rd defendant was duly served, to which the clerk said no.

Reacting to the circumstance, the police counsel requested for bench warrant against Adebiyi.

“This is a criminal trial. In view of that, I will be asking for bench warrant against her”, Rimansomte said.

Ruling on the oral application, Justice Madugu described the application as amazing and ridiculous.

The judge, who said that there was no proof of service in the case on the proposed 3rd defendant, also stressed that she was not known to the court

He added that granting the prosecution’s application will amount to judicial irresponsibility.

Justice Madugu, therefore, declined the request of the prosecution counsel.

Consequently, Rimansomte applied for a short adjournment to which the court slated March 13, 2023 for continued hearing on the matter.

Speaking to the press afterwards, the counsel to Njoku, Paul Erokoro (SAN) said they wanted an expeditious hearing of the matter but for the police application.

He said it was however left for the police to prove the forgery allegation brought against the defence party.

“Her Lordship did nothing wrong. It was just a clerical error in the judgment and it was corrected. For some reason, the police saw that as forgery and have charged it accordingly. It is now for them to prove forgery”, he said.