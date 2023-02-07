APGA arranged attacks to discredit Ebubeagu, Ebonyi Govt – APC alleges

… Nothing has been done despite our petitions – APGA

By Peter Okutu

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ebonyi State, yesterday took a swipe at the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, alleging that the reported attacks against its Party members were orchestrated by agents of APGA, in a bid to discredit Ebubeagu security outfit and Ebonyi State Government.

The APC further stressed that APGA’s constant accusations against Ebubeagu were an act designed to cover its tracks by diverting culpability.

Recall that the APGA Governorship candidate, Prof Benard Odoh and his campaign team were attacked three days ago at Ishielu Local Government Area of the State, as one of their vehicles was burnt and two lives lost.

“We reasonably suspect however that APGA arranged those attacks just to discredit Ebubeagu and the Ebonyi State Government and cover its tracks by diverting culpability. “

In statement titled “ATTACK ON ODOH AND HIS ENTOURAGE: APGA AS POLICE, JUDGE AND JURY.” by Ogbuatu Chidi Simbad, the APC Publicity Secretary, Ebonyi State, the APC expressed sympathize for the families of the deceased and the injured and called on security agencies to unravel the attackers and their masterminds and bring them to justice.

According to the statement: “The attention of our great party, the All Progressive Congress, APC, Ebonyi State has been drawn to an online reportage where APGA hastily concluded that the attack on the party’s gubernatorial candidate was “carried out by the Ebubeagu Eastern Security Network in Ebonyi State”.

“This was contained in a statement issued by the state publicity secretary of APGA, Nwanchor Chibuike Nwanchor in a publication recently.

“While one does not need to be a lawyer to understand and appreciate simple elementary law, particularly when there is a likelihood of bias and a premeditated intention on the part of the accuser, we hereby state categorically as follows that:

“APGA had already betrayed its already programmed mindset by concluding that the attack was carried out by Ebubeagu thereby usurping the legitimate duty of the police and other security agencies that are charged with the responsibility of investigating crime and naming suspects.

“In desperation, APGA through its state publicity secretary constituted itself as a judge in its own case in flagrant and gross negation of the principle of natural justice which teaches us that no one should be a judge in a case that concerns him.

“APGA as jury has already found Ebubeagu “guilty” of the crime and has therefore pronounced disbandment of the security outfit as punishment. One therefore wonders whether such a political party that claims a professor is its gubernatorial candidate has a legal adviser at all or whether its legal adviser is one of those roadside lawyers that litter our streets.

“What APGA has done is in total contravention of all known laws in the Nigerian legal system, it is a gross breach of legality and legalism; and therefore the party deserves to be sued for arrogating the powers it doesn’t have to itself.

“The police and other security agencies must get to the root of the crime by ensuring that APGA provides all cogent evidence linking Ebubeagu to the attacks.

“It has become a norm for APGA to always mention Ebubeagu anytime it claims its politicians were attacked. This smacks of inferiority complex as the party knows that it is too infinitesimal and insignificant to win any election in Ebonyi State; hence it resorts to whipping up of sympathy, forgetting that elections are not won on grounds of emotionalism.

“Governor Umahi is a man of peace who has no time to contemplate evil against anybody unlike Odoh whose machinations to pull down Governor Umahi’s administration right from when he was SSG still stick on his evil mind like a sore thumb.

“Members of the public should disregard the direct accusations levelled on Ebubeagu and the Ebonyi State Government as they are all false and fabricated by a frustrated Ebonyi APGA to divert attention.

“The Ebonyi State Government is not deterred by the shenanigans of the opposition and as such, it will never renege on its avowal to ensure that law and order reign supreme in Ebonyi State, particularly this election season and beyond. God bless Ebonyi State and Ebonyians.”

Reacting, the Director, Media and Publicity, Odohzia Ebonyi Campaign council for the APGA Governorship candidate, Mr. Charles Otu stated that only a government that has lost its conscience, can offer such provocative defense, where people have lost their lives.

“It is only a government that has totally lost it’s conscience and abandoned it’s primary constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property of citizens that can offer this kind of provocative defense when all the primary and even secondary evidences abound that the lives of an Ebonyian and another fellow Nigerian have been lost.

“Despite petitions, nothing has been done to the Ebubeagu team that carried out that dastardly operation. Some were rather promoted and awarded by the government for instigating and sustaining violence.

“We leave the blood of the innocent citizens who have become victims of Ebubeagu violence in Ebonyi on the government and it’s agents of darkness and falsehoods.”