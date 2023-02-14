APC youths, police foil move to disrupt party’s campaign in Rivers

.

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Operatives of the Rivers State Police with the aid of some youths of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state have foiled moves by some thugs to disrupt the governorship campaign of the party in the state.

The APC had today stormed Eleme Local Government Area of the state in the ongoing governorship campaign.

But the faithful were this morning attacked by some gunmen who invaded the venue to disrupt the planned rally.

It was gathered that determined youths of the party and policemen attached to the campaign trail, who was in battle ready resisted the thugs.

It was gathered that the police apprehended two suspects believed to be among the thugs.

Detail later…