APC wins Agege Federal Constituency seat in Lagos

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Monday declared APC’s Dr Wale Hammed as winner of the Agege Federal Constituency seat in Lagos State.

Prof. Alabi Shoneye, the INEC Returning Officer for the Agege Federal Constituency election made the declaration at the Collation Centre in Orile Agege area of the state.

The APC candidate polled 27, 445 votes to beat his closest rival, Mr Sola Osolana, of PDP, who had 13, 376 votes in Saturday’s National Assembly elections.

Mr Fatai Hasssan of the Labour party polled a total of 8,074 while NNPP’s candidate got 573 votes.

Shoneye said that Hammed, having scored the highest votes at the election, had won the National Assembly election for the constituency.

“Hammed Adewale Waheed, of APC having satisfied the requirements of the law, has scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” Shoneye said.

Shoneye said only 10 parties contested in the election in Agege Local Government Area.

Tthe News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Hammed is currently the Commissioner, Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs in Lagos State. (NAN)