APC seeks disqualification of all Enugu PDP candidates

.

By Dennis Agbo, ENUGU

TEN days before the presidential and National Assembly elections, the All Progressives Congress, APC, has dragged the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and all its candidates to the federal high court in Enugu seeking their disqualification for the inability of the PDP to transmit the register of the party to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in the clear provision of the 2022 Electoral act.

Earlier than now, the court two of the same federal high court has been deliberating on a similar matter brought by a candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, making similar prayers and which it’s judgement was supposed to take place today (Wednesday) but was shifted to Friday, February 17.

When the APC matter came up for hearing, on Wednesday, counsel to the plaintiffs, Mr George Ogara said that they were ready for the hearing as the date was slated, noting that all the 38 respondents in the suit were served.

But counsels to the PDP and its candidates, Justina Offiah (SAN), Ogochukwu Onyekwuluje and others had objections against proceedings with the matter, insisting that they were not served.

Offia argued that Ogara spoke in emotion, noting that the suit was an abuse of court processes since a similar matter has been slated for judgement in the opposite court on Friday.

Ogara of the APC however said that he was not aware of any other similar matter in the same federal high court in Enugu. He said that his application dated 17 December 2022 is seeking that the pre-election matter is heard on the plaintiff matter, for the failure of the respondents to comply with election practice direction.

Ogara buttressed proof of service to all the respondents and cited the second and third defendants who admitted being served. He stated that they were served by pasting in their addresses while there was no counter affidavit challenging the service.

Ogara said that time for responses has elapsed in guidance to the election practice direction and pleaded with the Judge to go ahead with the matter.

The presiding Judge, Justice Umar after listening to all sheds of arguments adjourned the matter to Thursday, February 16 for a definite hearing and asked that parties be reserved immediately.

Speaking shortly after the court session, Ogara said that he was not aware of a similar matter by the ADC since he was not a member of the political party but that of the APC.

Vanguard learnt that similar suits were also instituted by the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, and the Labour Party, LP, in the same court.

Some affected PDP candidates and agitated state government officials witnessed the court session.