APC petitions  EU, UK, AU others, over alleged police compromise in Rivers  

The APC in Rivers State said it has petitioned the European Union Elections Observer Mission in Nigeria, Ambassadors and High Commissioners of the United States, Great Britain, the European Union, African Union and other International bodies over alleged compromise of government institutions in the state ahead of the general elections.

APC also expressed doubts on the neutrality of police in the state during the general elections, alleging that police, some INEC staff had been bought over by the state government.

The Spokesman APC Campaign Council, Rivers State Sogbeye Eli, in a statement noted that the alleged compromise of the police in Rivers State under CP Okon Effiong Okon had exposed the APC to attacks during their campaigns, noting that the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, campaigned without a single attack.

Eli said: “The events of the last few days have further reinforced our fear and concerns for the lives of our members with the Nigeria Police now an effective tool in the hands of the enemies of democracy.

“As we speak, Hon. Ephraim Nwuzi is cooling his heels in prison since the gestapo raid on his Port Harcourt residence by fiercely armed Police officers.

“A member of the House of Representatives was arrested by the Police and hounded into jail on spurious allegations within six hours; the same Police that are unable to unravel one incident or arrest anyone out of the lot the Rivers APC reported.

Alleging that police big shots deployed to Rivers State for election duties were hobnobbing with the state government, the APC said: “Consequently, we have petitioned the European Union Elections Observer Mission in Nigeria, Ambassadors and High Commissioners of the United States, Great Britain, the European Union, African Union, the International Criminal Court at the Hague and local human rights advocacy groups.”